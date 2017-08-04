Tom Trybull: Midfielder joins Norwich City following trial

Tom Trybull made 23 Eredivisie appearances for FC Den Haag last season.

Norwich have signed midfielder Tom Trybull following a successful trail with the Championship club.

The 24-year-old German, who left Dutch side FC Den Haag in the summer and also played for Werder Bremen, has signed a one-year contract.

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke said: "Tom is a young player but also very experienced.

"He played 20 times in the German Bundesliga and fits perfectly for our style, and we're happy to have him."

Trybull, who began his career at Hansa Rostock before joining Werder Bremen, has also had spells at FC St Pauli and SpVgg Greuther Furth in Germany.

"It's very busy at the moment but everything is good and I'm happy to be here," he said. "This is a big chance for me because Norwich is a big club.

"In England there is a good atmosphere at football matches every weekend. Together with the supporters, we can do a good job this season."

