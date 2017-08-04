Sam Surridge: Yeovil Town sign Bournemouth forward on loan

Sam Surridge has appeared for Bournemouth in pre-season

Bournemouth forward Sam Surridge has joined League Two side Yeovil Town on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who has yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the Premier League club, scored eight goals on loan at Poole last season.

Glovers manager Darren Way said: "We feel this next move is a fantastic move for Sam and Yeovil.

"We must thank (Bournemouth manager) Eddie Howe for trusting us with the development of his young talent."

Yeovil begin their League Two season on Saturday with a trip to face Luton Town.

