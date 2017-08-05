Netherlands Women v Denmark Women

Nils Nielsen's Denmark Women team are ranked 15th in the world, three places behind the Dutch

Denmark's meeting with the Netherlands in the Women's Euro 2017 final is like a plot from Rocky, Nils Nilsen says.

Nilsen, Denmark's coach, has compared his team to Rocky Balboa - and their opponents to Apollo Creed, his great boxing rival in the film series.

Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone, knocked out Creed in their rematch after losing their first fight.

Denmark go into Sunday's final seeking revenge too, having lost 1-0 to the Dutch in the group stage.

"We had a very interesting first match," Nielsen told BBC World Service. "It's like the 'Rocky' movies.

"In the first fight between Rocky and Apollo Creed, Apollo Creed was a bit surprised that Rocky actually fought back and we fought back in the second half.

"It's going to be the same with the match tomorrow with the Netherlands. It's going to be like the second match between Apollo Creed and Rocky and, this time, Rocky's going to win."

Sunday's final in Enschede will crown new European champions, with Denmark having ended Germany's 22-year reign at the quarter-final stage,

The Netherlands overcame England in the last four, while Denmark beat Austria.

A new name on the trophy

Germany were crowned European champions for the sixth time in a row in 2013

With eight-time winners Germany plus former winners Sweden and Norway all eliminated before the semi-finals, a new name will be engraved on the trophy.

France, the joint-pre-tournament favourites along with the Germans, also went out in the quarter-finals, at the hands of England, who were subsequently beaten 3-0 by the hosts on Thursday.

Denmark have reached their first final after five previous semi-final defeats, while the Dutch are competing in only their third European Championship.

Sunday's victors will become only the fourth different European champions since the event began officially in 1984, after two unofficial tournaments.

How they reached the final

Denmark beat Austria 3-0 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in their semi-final

The Netherlands have won all of their games at the tournament so far, conceding just once in five matches.

Denmark were runners-up behind the hosts in Group A, with six points, after wins over Belgium and 2013 finalists Norway.

A shock 2-1 win over the defending champions Germany followed in the last eight for the Danes, before they beat Austria on penalties in the last four.

Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente's home ground in Enschede will be sold out for the final.

The same venue saw a record crowd for a women's football match in the Netherlands, when the hosts beat England in their semi-final.

Arsenal and England striker Jodie Taylor - with five goals - is likely to win the Golden Boot as the tournament's leading scorer, with three Dutch players on two goals going into Sunday's final.