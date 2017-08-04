Josh Onomah: Aston Villa sign Tottenham midfielder on season-long loan

Josh Onomah played in England's Under-20 World Cup final win over Venezuela

Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah has signed a new four-year deal and joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

Onomah, 20, was in the England team that won the Under-20 World Cup in June.

He made his Spurs debut aged 17 and played 32 times for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

"I can't wait to get started. I know that promotion is the aim and I am here to help us achieve that," he told the club website.

Onomah, who had three years left on his previous Spurs contract, could make his debut for Villa in Saturday's opening Championship match against Hull City.

He made 12 senior appearances for Spurs in 2016/17, including a Champions League debut off the bench at Bayer Leverkusen.

