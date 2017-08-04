Accrington Stanley: Danish keeper Simon Bloch Jorgensen joins on short-term deal

Accrington Stanley finished 13th in League Two last season

Accrington Stanley have signed Danish goalkeeper Simon Bloch Jorgensen.

The 24-year-old has been a free agent since leaving third tier club Bronshoj Boldklub in his native country in July.

Jorgensen has signed a short-term deal to provide competition to fellow goalkeeper Aaron Chapman and will be part of the squad for Stanley's season-opener at home to Colchester United.

His move is subject to international clearance but Jorgensen has already trained with the Accrington squad.

