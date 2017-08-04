Blackburn Rovers: Harry Chapman joins from Middlesbrough on season-long loan

Harry Chapman joins Blackburn on season-long loan from Middlesbrough
Harry Chapman has previous League One experience on loan at Barnsley and Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers have completed the signing of Middlesbrough forward Harry Chapman on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old was part of the England Under-20 World Cup-winning squad in South Korea in June.

He spent last season on loan at League One Champions Sheffield United, scoring four goals in 14 appearances.

Chapman becomes Rovers' eighth summer signing and is set to go straight into the squad for the season-opening game at Southend United on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired