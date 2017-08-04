Celtic await Champions League play-off round draw

Celtic have reached the Champions League group stage on nine previous occasions

Celtic are one of the seeded teams in Friday's draw for the Champions League play-off round (11:00 BST).

Brendan Rodgers' side are in the 'champions route' section of the draw and will face Qarabag, Astana, Rijeka, Hapoel Beer Sheva or Slavia Prague.

The Scottish champions beat Astana and Hapoel en route to last season's group stage.

Liverpool are seeded in the 'league route' of the draw, having finished fourth in last season's Premier League.

Steaua Bucharest, Young Boys, Nice, 1899 Hoffenheim and Istanbul Basaksehir are Liverpool's potential opponents.

The 10 winners at the play-off stage will join 22 teams already qualified for the group stage, including four English, three Spanish, three German and two French teams.

Losing sides at the play-off stage enter the Europa League group stage.

Celtic beat Rosenborg 1-0 on Wednesday to secure an aggregate win by the same scoreline in the Champions League third qualifying round.

Kazakh side Astana lost 3-2 on aggregate to Celtic in last season's third qualifying round and, at the play-off stage, Israel's Hapoel were beaten 5-4 on aggregate by Rodgers' men.

Azerbaijan's Qarabag lost 1-0 on aggregate against Ronny Deila's Celtic in 2015 and, that same year, Hungary's Rijeka lost a Europa League qualifying tie to Aberdeen.

Last month, Celtic drew 0-0 with Czech Republic's Slavia Prague in a pre-season friendly.