Partick Thistle v Celtic

Partick Thistle striker Kris Doolan has returned to training after a hamstring strain ahead of Friday's visit of Premiership champions Celtic.

Blair Spittal is 50-50 and Danny Devine is almost certain to miss out. Gary Fraser and Mustapha Dumbuya remain out.

Celtic's Eboue Kouassi will sit out the trip to Firhill with a knee injury suffered against Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

Skipper Scott Brown is back from suspension while a host of first-team regulars are set to return.

But defenders Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata, and striker Moussa Dembele remain on the sidelines.

Partick Thistle have never beaten Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, losing all but one of their 19 meetings

Celtic have dropped just two points on the road in 2017 - a 2-2 draw with Ross County back in April

Celtic are aiming for a 15th consecutive victory at Firhill

Thistle conceded nine goals in two home games against the champions last season

Partick Thistle midfielder Adam Barton, on their 5-0 home defeat by Celtic in their last meeting:

"They have probably done that to every team in the league and we were the next team to get it.

"That's the thing, if you can spend that type of money and other teams can't, what do people expect? It is unfair but it is what it is and you have got to get on with it.

"I had never played against a team who basically expected to go out and win every single game by four or five.

"A lot of it comes down to individual errors. Their movement on the ball is incredible and that is down to the manager.

"But it is 11 men against 11 men. A couple of seconds not concentrating and a team like Celtic will score, while another team in the league would need a few chances.

"You have to be focused and make sure you are doing your job. We are up against a really strong side so you have just got to have everyone on their game and give them a hard time."

Celtic first-team coach John Kennedy, on the prospect of young players remaining involved:

"The manager has always stated he wants to win games and trophies - but we also want to develop our own players too.

"It was a perfect example the other evening there [the 5-0 win against Kilmarnock] as we finished the game with five academy players plus Kristoffer Ajer and Kundai Benyu also involved from the start.

"We had a very young team but the performance level was still high. This is the skill of the manager. He settles the players down and makes their role very clear. He also trusts them and puts belief into them.

"You saw that with young Anthony Ralston at full-back the other night. He played like a 25-year-old who has 300 games under his belt.

"That comes from the manager and everyone else making it very clear what is expected of them."