Brad Potts: Barnsley sign midfielder from Blackpool

Brad Potts scored in last season's play-off final to help Blackpool beat Exeter to return to League One

Midfielder Brad Potts has joined Championship side Barnsley from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who started his career at Carlisle, has signed a three-year dealt with an option of a further year.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: "He brings something different to our midfield with his height and strength.

"He's shown real progression and ability throughout his time in football and is someone we have wanted to bring to the club for a while."

Barnsley begin their Championship season with a trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on Saturday.

