BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017 highlights: Netherlands 3-0 England

Highlights: Dutch end England Euro dream

England's Women's Euro 2017 campaign comes to a disappointing end at the semi-final stage as hosts the Netherlands win 3-0 to reach Sunday's final against Denmark.

MATCH REPORT: Netherlands 3-0 England

Listen to live commentary of Netherlands v Denmark in the Women's Euro 2017 final - Sunday, 6 August, 16:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 live; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.

Available to UK users only.

Highlights: Dutch end England Euro dream

