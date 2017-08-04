BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017 highlights: Netherlands 3-0 England
Highlights: Dutch end England Euro dream
- From the section Women's Football
England's Women's Euro 2017 campaign comes to a disappointing end at the semi-final stage as hosts the Netherlands win 3-0 to reach Sunday's final against Denmark.
MATCH REPORT: Netherlands 3-0 England
Listen to live commentary of Netherlands v Denmark in the Women's Euro 2017 final - Sunday, 6 August, 16:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 live; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.
Available to UK users only.
