Bell on verge of joining Kilmarnock after agreeing Dundee United release

Goalkeeper Cammy Bell played 35 times for Dundee United

Cammy Bell is expected to become a Kilmarnock player within the next 24 hours after Dundee United allowed him to leave as a free agent.

The Tannadice club had previously said the 30 year old would not leave for nothing by posting on their Twitter feed that they were "open to offers".

United relented, though, and "mutually agreed" the player's release.

Bell, the former Rangers goalkeeper, had one year of his Tannadice contract to run.

United held talks with Kilmarnock earlier this month about Bell, then announced on their website that they "would listen to offers".

Now, he is likely to return to Rugby Park, where he spent five years before moving to Ibrox in 2013.

Bell was first-choice last season, in his first year at Tannadice, but the club has played new signings Deniz Mehme and Harry Lewis in the League Cup.