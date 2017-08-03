BBC Sport - Neymar: What else could you buy for the world record £200m fee?

What else could you buy for Neymar's £200m?

Paris St-Germain sign Brazil forward Neymar for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m) from Barcelona - but what else could you buy with that amount of money?

READ MORE:PSG sign Neymar for world record £200m

READ MORE: What team could you buy for a Neymar?

Top videos

Video

What else could you buy for Neymar's £200m?

Video

Sneaky fox stops play at Lord's

Video

Bolt, belief & black cabs - athletics' new star Van Niekerk

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1997-2002

Video

How Asher Smith's 'metal friends' helped her make London

Video

When Usain Bolt partied with Sean Paul

Video

Relive one of the greatest long jump battles in history

Video

'Can we have our ball back?' - Wessels hits six out of ground

Video

Radrizzani expects Leeds to finish in top six

Video

If doping continues, athletics will die - Bolt

Video

Watch: Neymar lights up 2014 World Cup

Video

Watch Johnson's 200m & 400m double in 1995

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired