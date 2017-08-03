Fiacre Kelleher: Solihull Moors sign defender on loan from Oxford United
Solihull Moors have signed defender Fiacre Kelleher from League One side Oxford United on loan until January.
The 21-year-old joined the U's from Celtic on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee in June.
"With Mike Williamson joining Curtis Nelson, Aaron Martin and Charlie Raglan in the squad we have four centre-halves," Oxford boss Pep Clotet said.
"This allows Fiacre to play regular football in a competitive league where we can monitor his progress closely."
