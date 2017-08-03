Ragnar Sigurdsson: Fulham defender joins Rubin Kazan on loan

From the section

Ragnar Sigurdsson's last Fulham start was in the Cottagers' 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on 14 February

Fulham defender Ragnar Sigurdsson has left Craven Cottage to join Russian side Rubin Kazan on a season-long loan.

Iceland international Sigurdsson joined Fulham from FC Krasnodar for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal in August 2016.

The 31-year-old made 18 appearances last season, scoring his only goal in a 2-0 win at Ipswich in December.

Fulham start the new Championship season when they host Norwich City on Saturday.

