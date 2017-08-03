Ragnar Sigurdsson: Fulham defender joins Rubin Kazan on loan
Fulham defender Ragnar Sigurdsson has left Craven Cottage to join Russian side Rubin Kazan on a season-long loan.
Iceland international Sigurdsson joined Fulham from FC Krasnodar for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal in August 2016.
The 31-year-old made 18 appearances last season, scoring his only goal in a 2-0 win at Ipswich in December.
Fulham start the new Championship season when they host Norwich City on Saturday.
