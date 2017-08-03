Harry Redknapp: Birmingham had 'every right' to bid for Bristol City pair

Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City begin their Championship season away at Ipswich on Saturday

Birmingham City had "every right" to bid for Bristol City's Aden Flint and Joe Bryan, says manager Harry Redknapp.

Robins head coach Lee Johnson labelled the joint-bid, which BBC Radio Bristol understands totalled £4m, "derisory".

"We made the offer thinking they were two players that if we made a decent offer [we could sign]," Redknapp said.

"But they thought it was an offer that wasn't good enough; they've got every right to turn it down, but we've got every right to make the offer."

Redknapp has brought in goalkeeper David Stockdale, defender Marc Roberts and midfielder Cheikh N'Doye this summer, but is keen to make more additions.

He told BBC WM: "I went to watch Bristol City last week and came back and said, 'I like the left-back and I like the centre-half. They're two players I'd like - I don't know if they're gettable', so the club made an offer and it was turned down.

"I've had offers for our players here that we've turned down but I've not got the hump with Middlesbrough or someone when they've wanted to buy one of my players."

Following Johnson's reaction, the former Portsmouth and Tottenham manager said Blues may not continue their interest in the defenders.

"I don't know really know [if we'll bid again]. If they don't want to sell the players then that's up to them," the 70-year-old added.

"Bristol City are a good club - they are not a club who are desperate to sell anybody."