Wolves are 'alert' to new signings despite 11 summer arrivals, says manager Nuno

Wolves are Nuno Espirito Santo's fourth club, following Rio Ave, Valencia and Porto

Wolves are "alert" in the transfer market despite already bringing in 11 players this summer, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Former Porto and Valencia boss Nuno's arrival on 31 May has been followed by a flurry of signings at Molineux.

But despite the expenditure, which included a club-record fee for Ruben Neves, Wolves remain on the lookout.

"We are happy with what we have - we are happy with the squad, but this is also a market," Nuno told BBC WM.

"I think we should be always alert, and if there's a chance to improve what we have, we will do it."

As well as Neves' addition from Porto, Wolves have secured fellow Portugal youth internationals Roderick Miranda and Diogo Jota, Norwich pair John Ruddy and Ryan Bennett, and loan signings Leo Bonatini and Ruben Vinagre.

Although last season's top scorer Helder Costa will miss the beginning of the season through injury, Nuno is confident his much-changed side can cope when they begin their Championship campaign against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

He said: "It's not about individuals; what we want is to build a team ready for the challenge."

