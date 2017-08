Bradofrd City are the sixth English side Romain Vincelot has played for

Bradford City captain Romain Vincelot has signed a new two-year deal.

The 31-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, joined the Bantams from Coventry City in July 2016 and made 45 league appearances last season.

Boss Stuart McCall told the club website: "It is always a bonus to keep hold of your captain for another added year.

"He has done exactly what we thought he would do when we brought him to the club."