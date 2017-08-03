Matt Done: Rochdale re-sign former winger on a free transfer from Sheffield United

Matt Done
Matt Done played for Rochdale in two previous spells, the first of which came on loan from Hereford

Winger Matt Done has joined Rochdale for a third time, the latest move a free transfer from Sheffield United.

The 29-year-old scored 20 goals in 110 games across two previous spells at Spotland, the last of which ended with a move to Bramall Lane in 2015.

Done, who has signed a two-year deal, helped the Blades win promotion to the Championship last term and scored a total of 17 goals in 87 appearances.

"I'm excited to be back. I've had some good times here," said Done.

