BBC Sport - Carolyn Radford: Mansfield Town chief executive becomes a BBC reporter for the day
Mansfield CEO Radford takes up reporting duties
- From the section Football
Mansfield Town chief executive Carolyn Radford changes roles to become a BBC East Midlands Today reporter for the day,
The 35-year-old interviews manager Steve Evans as well as husband and Stags owner John Radford, and asks if being favourites for the League Two title brings added pressure.
