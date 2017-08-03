Issam Ben Khemis and Man City's Rodney Kongolo: Doncaster Rovers sign duo

From the section

Rodney Kongolo joined Manchester City's academy in 2014

Doncaster Rovers have signed Issam Ben Khemis on a two-year deal and Manchester City midfielder Rodney Kongolo on a six-month loan.

Tunisia international Ben Khemis, 21, was a free agent after leaving FC Lorient at the end of last season.

Dutchman Kongolo, 19, is the younger brother of the Netherlands international Terence Kongolo.

Both players could make their debut in Saturday's League One opener against Gillingham.

