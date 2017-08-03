BBC Sport - Euro 2017: England striker Jodie Taylor says golden boot would be 'awesome'
6 shots, 5 goals - Taylor chasing Euro 2017 golden boot
- From the section Football
England striker Jodie Taylor is the top scorer at Euro 2017 heading into Thursday's semi-final against the Netherlands, with five goals from just six efforts on target. She says it would be "awesome" to win the golden boot.
