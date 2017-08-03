Hearts: Interim boss Jon Daly "ready" to take role permanently

Jon Daly on Hearts' managerial vacancy: "I feel ready to do it"

Hearts' interim head coach Jon Daly "feels ready" to take on the role permanently.

The Edinburgh club placed Daly in interim charge following Ian Cathro's sacking as head coach on Tuesday.

When asked if he thought he was ready for the job, Daly replied. "I don't see why not. I feel ready to do it but I'm just happy to be at the club."

Daly's interim team comprises assistant head coach Austin MacPhee and first-team coach Liam Fox.

They will take charge of the first team for their opening game of the Scottish Premiership season on Saturday with a trip to Celtic.

"I will enjoy the experience for however long it lasts and we will take it from there," said former U20 coach Daly.

'Hearts is a fantastic club'

"It's an opportunity for me to get some experience again at first-team level.

"I did it last year up at Ross County and I really enjoyed the experience. I really enjoy working for the club. Whether that's at Under-20s level or a first-team level. It's a fantastic club; fantastic fan base, with fantastic players and backroom staff."

Daly would not be drawn on the reasons for Cathro's departure and insists focus remains on the opening game of the league campaign at Celtic Park.

"I can't really focus on what went wrong," Daly added. "I just need to focus on working with the boys [so they] are ready to go for the weekend and ready to hit the ground running.

"We obviously know it's not been a good place. The team are not in a good place mentally at the minute.

"It's trying to get the good vibes back and getting the players back working hard again.

"You are obviously planning for the start of the season with the Under 20s; then the manager leaves and you are [thrust] into the limelight with the first team.

"It's something that I'm really looking forward to and working closely with Foxy [Liam Fox] and Austin [MacPhee] and the rest of the backroom staff. I'm really looking forward to it and relishing the challenge."

Daly believes the director of football model is there to help the coaching staff

Daly believes the model of having a director of football in the form of Craig Levein should not be a barrier in attracting a new head coach.

"I don't see why it would. It's obviously not a structure that a lot of Scottish clubs adopt.

"So, it's a bit alien to everyone. I knew nothing about it before I came in myself. The director of football is there to help and support the football staff and the coaching staff."