Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: Midfielder extends Hatters deal until 2020

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has scored seven goals in nearly four years with Luton Town

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has signed a new contract until 2020, with the option of a further year.

The 23-year-old joined the Hatters from West Ham during their Conference-winning season in 2013-14 and follows Justin James in penning a new deal.

"I can't wait to get started again and hopefully we can get promotion this season," Mpanzu said.

"Last year was a bit of a disappointment at the end, but we know we can turn it around."

Luton lost in the League Two play-offs to Blackpool last season and start the new campaign at home against Yeovil Town.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired