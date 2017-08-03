Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: Midfielder extends Hatters deal until 2020

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has scored seven goals in nearly four years with Luton Town

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has signed a new contract until 2020, with the option of a further year.

The 23-year-old joined the Hatters from West Ham during their Conference-winning season in 2013-14 and follows Justin James in penning a new deal.

"I can't wait to get started again and hopefully we can get promotion this season," Mpanzu said.

"Last year was a bit of a disappointment at the end, but we know we can turn it around."

Luton lost in the League Two play-offs to Blackpool last season and start the new campaign at home against Yeovil Town.