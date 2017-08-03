BBC Sport - Bristol Rovers: Tom Broadbent on leaving the armed forces behind

Broadbent switches Army for Rovers

Bristol Rovers defender Tom Broadbent is ready to tackle League One after leaving the Army behind over the summer.

The 25-year-old signed for Darrell Clarke's side following a successful trial, after he sent the Rovers manager a video to showcase his talents.

Broadbent was a Lance Bombardier in the Army and admits he still cannot believe third-tier Rovers is his place of work.

"I enjoy it, it does not feel like my job, really. It feels like I am just here having fun," he told BBC Points West, before their season opener at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

"It was a good career [in the Army], it was going alright but I looked at the bigger picture and I did not really fancy going through the ranks."

