Reading manager Jaap Stam is ready and raring to go again with his side, who came so close to promotion in his first season in charge.

The Royals were beaten on penalties in the Championship play-off final by Huddersfield in May, but the Dutchman insists there is no hangover for him or his players from the disappointment.

"I'm happy to start the season, you're always looking forward to it as these are the games that matter," he told BBC South Today ahead of their opening fixture at QPR.

"You want to show yourself and you want to do well if it's possible, so it's nice to be there.

"We've got our own motivation in wanting to do well. We can learn (from May) but it's all in the game, we know that."