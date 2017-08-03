BBC Sport - Alan Hardy: Notts County owner samples life as a BBC reporter

Notts County owner Hardy samples life as a reporter

Notts County owner Alan Hardy takes over reporting duties on BBC East Midlands Today to get supporters up to speed with the close-season developments.

The Notts County chairman says the League Two side have invested heavily in its training facilities and he can't wait for the season to get under way.

Hardy talks to manager Kevin Nolan and looks around the club's Meadow Lane home.

