Your Neymar XI: Buy your Premier League summer transfer XI with £198m

Neymar or four Kyle Walkers? Or how about an entire Premier League XI?

Armed with £198m - the world record fee Paris St-Germain are set to pay for Barcelona forward Neymar - we want you to buy a team made up of Premier League players who have moved this summer.

We've drawn up a list of transfers with various price tags from £75m Romelu Lukaku to Phil 'bargain' Bardsley at £750,000.

Unless you're Rachel Riley, you might need a calculator for this one.

Select your best XI within the £198m limit and tweet us with the results, including your total to #bbcfootball.