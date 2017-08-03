Your Neymar XI: Buy your Premier League summer transfer XI with £198m
Neymar or four Kyle Walkers? Or how about an entire Premier League XI?
Armed with £198m - the world record fee Paris St-Germain are set to pay for Barcelona forward Neymar - we want you to buy a team made up of Premier League players who have moved this summer.
We've drawn up a list of transfers with various price tags from £75m Romelu Lukaku to Phil 'bargain' Bardsley at £750,000.
Unless you're Rachel Riley, you might need a calculator for this one.
Select your best XI within the £198m limit and tweet us with the results, including your total to #bbcfootball.
Pick your Neymar XI
