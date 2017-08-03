Ricardinho: Oxford United sign Brazilian defender on one-year deal

Ricardinho (left) played in the Champions League for Malmo against Juventus in 2014

Oxford United have signed Brazilian defender Ricardinho on a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old former Malmo left-back has Champions League experience with the Swedish club and was most recently with Azerbaijan club Gabala FK.

"I've always had a dream to play in England," he told BBC Radio Oxford. "I'm really looking forward to enjoying the atmosphere at this club."

Ricardinho has the option to extend his Oxford deal by a further year and is available to face Oldham on Saturday.

