BBC Sport - Kenny Jackett leads Portsmouth club into League One campaign
Pompey set for new era on and off pitch
Portsmouth return to League One football with a season-opening home match against Rochdale on Saturday.
Kenny Jackett is the new man in charge of the first team following Paul Cook's departure to Wigan, with Brett Pitman the new club captain.
Off the pitch, a new owner in former Walter Disney chief executive Michael Eisner is also set to complete his takeover.
