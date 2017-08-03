BBC Sport - Kenny Jackett leads Portsmouth club into League One campaign

Pompey set for new era on and off pitch

Portsmouth return to League One football with a season-opening home match against Rochdale on Saturday.

Kenny Jackett is the new man in charge of the first team following Paul Cook's departure to Wigan, with Brett Pitman the new club captain.

Off the pitch, a new owner in former Walter Disney chief executive Michael Eisner is also set to complete his takeover.

Top videos

Video

Pompey set for new era on and off pitch

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1997-2002

Video

Asher-Smith grateful to be at London 2017

Video

When Usain Bolt partied with Sean Paul

Video

Relive one of the greatest long jump battles in history

Video

'Can we have our ball back?' - Wessels hits six out of ground

Video

Radrizzani expects Leeds to finish in top six

Video

If doping continues, athletics will die - Bolt

Video

Watch: Neymar lights up 2014 World Cup

Video

Watch Johnson's 200m & 400m double in 1995

Audio

Dermot Reeve: How cocaine ruined my life

Video

Bears beat Northants in thrilling final over

Audio

Usain Bolt - 100 Days That Shook The World

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired