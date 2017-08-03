BBC Sport - Oxford United: Pep Clotet prepares to lead club into new era as manager

Clotet prepares to lead new Oxford era

Oxford United are set for a new era in the club's history as Spaniard Pep Clotet takes charge.

Clotet, 40, arrives from Leeds United and succeeds Michael Appleton as the U's manager following his predecessor's departure to Leicester City during the summer as assistant manager.

Clotet's Spanish influence is already bearing fruit in the transfer market as BBC South Today discovered in their season preview.

Top videos

Video

Clotet prepares to lead new Oxford era

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1997-2002

Video

Asher-Smith grateful to be at London 2017

Video

When Usain Bolt partied with Sean Paul

Video

Relive one of the greatest long jump battles in history

Video

'Can we have our ball back?' - Wessels hits six out of ground

Video

Radrizzani expects Leeds to finish in top six

Video

If doping continues, athletics will die - Bolt

Video

Watch: Neymar lights up 2014 World Cup

Video

Watch Johnson's 200m & 400m double in 1995

Audio

Dermot Reeve: How cocaine ruined my life

Video

Bears beat Northants in thrilling final over

Audio

Usain Bolt - 100 Days That Shook The World

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired