Celtic: Leigh Griffiths relishes Champions League play-off draw

Striker Leigh Griffiths says Celtic "can beat anyone on our day" ahead of Friday's draw for the play-off round of the Champions League.

James Forrest's stunning second-half strike in Trondheim sealed a 1-0 victory on aggregate over Rosenborg.

The Scottish champions will face Astana, Qarabag, Rijeka, Hapoel Beer Sheva or Slavia Prague.

"We look forward to anybody we get. On our day, we'll beat anybody. We saw that last season," Griffiths said.

Griffiths, who came on as a substitute in the second half against Rosenborg, praised makeshift striker Forrest for an "outstanding display".

"He showed on Saturday against Sunderland that he deserved his place up front," Griffiths told BBC Scotland. "He did well. The goal went in, he could've had another one if he had dinked the goalie but we got the winner, that's all that matters.

'It doesn't get much better'

"We've got that big a squad that the manager will be thinking of players to rotate and keep fresh for the Champions League. We've got a massive game Saturday - our league opener [against Hearts] - and we will go and put on a show."

Asked about where he would rate his winner in Norway in career-terms, Forrest said: "I've scored a few but it (the goal) is definitely up there. Last week (the first leg) was a bit frustrating with 0-0 at home, but I thought the boys came out here and we had a good performance.

"To score away from home in Europe and to score the winner - it doesn't get much better.

"To see it go in the back of the net, you can't get anything better. Griff [Leigh Griffiths] came on and did well - I'm just buzzing we got through.

"The way we play, Rosenborg showed us a lot of respect the way they sat back in both games because they know we can hurt teams."

Brendan Rodgers praised the "maturity" shown by his Celtic side in Trondheim

Celtic will be seeded in Friday's play-off round draw and manager Brendan Rodgers is expecting another stern test.

"When the draw comes it's going to be one of those anxious moments again at some point over the two legs," Rodgers said.

"Whoever we get, it will be a tough game but my focus is now on Hearts [in the Premiership on Saturday]."