Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Pressley, Celtic, Aberdeen

Steven Pressley is ready to perform a u-turn on his decision never to manage in Scotland again - should he be offered the chance to succeed Ian Cathro at Hearts.

Full story: Daily Record

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hailed a "big performance" from his players after moving a step closer to qualifying for the Champions League group stage with victory over Rosenborg. (Various)

Rosenborg manager Kare Ingebrigsten says his players showed Celtic "too much respect" in their Champions League defeat in Trondheim. (Scottish Sun)

Apollon Limassol can overturn their 2-1 first-leg defeat by Aberdeen and shatter the Dons' Europa League hopes, according to Cypriot boss Sofronis Avgousti.

"We believe our team is going to make it through to the next round," he says. (Daily Record)