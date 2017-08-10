EFL Cup
Bury19:45Sunderland
Venue: Gigg Lane, England

Bury v Sunderland

Line-ups

Bury

  • 1Murphy
  • 2Jones
  • 5Thompson
  • 15Aldred
  • 20Whitmore
  • 3Leigh
  • 25Dai
  • 8Dawson
  • 13Reilly
  • 11Ajose
  • 33Bunn

Substitutes

  • 4Tutte
  • 9Beckford
  • 16Ismail
  • 17Humphrey
  • 27Cameron
  • 38Fasan
  • 39Lowe

Sunderland

  • 1Steele
  • 21Matthews
  • 18Browning
  • 16O'Shea
  • 15Galloway
  • 17Ndong
  • 24Gibson
  • 26Honeyman
  • 10Khazri
  • 19McGeady
  • 11Grabban

Substitutes

  • 8Rodwell
  • 9Vaughan
  • 22Love
  • 23Koné
  • 25Ruiter
  • 27Gooch
  • 29Asoro
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match report to follow.

