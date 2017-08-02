Nemanja Matic starts as Manchester United beat Sampdoria in Dublin

Nemanja Matic lined up alongside Paul Pogba, Matteo Darmian, Antonio Valencia and Andreas Pereira in the five-man midfield

Nemanja Matic made his first appearance for Manchester United as they completed their pre-season friendlies with a 2-1 win over Sampdoria in Dublin.

The 29-year-old, who arrived from Chelsea last week for £40m, played the first 45 minutes at the Aviva Stadium.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan headed home an early opener for United, before Dennis Praet levelled the score midway through the second half.

Juan Mata netted the winner when he swept in Anthony Martial's cross.

Jose Mourinho's side finish their pre-season campaign with six wins and one defeat from their seven matches.

United face Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup final on Tuesday before starting their Premier League campaign against West Ham on Sunday, 13 August.