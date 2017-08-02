Ivan Toney: Newcastle United striker joins Wigan Athletic on season-long loan

Ivan Toney has made four substitute appearances for Newcastle since joining from Northampton Town in August 2015

Wigan Athletic have signed striker Ivan Toney from Premier League club Newcastle United on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old returns to League One with the Latics, having spent last season in the division with Shrewsbury Town and Scunthorpe United on loan.

In total he played 43 matches for the two clubs, scoring 14 goals.

He moved to Newcastle in August 2015 and in his first loan stint away from United in 2015-16, he helped Barnsley win promotion to the Championship.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.