Phil Jagielka: Everton captain signs one-year contract extension

Jagielka
Phil Jagielka joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2007

Everton captain Phil Jagielka has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2019.

The 34-year-old defender played 27 times as the Toffees finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

Everton have made seven new signings this summer and Jagielka now wants to help create "special memories".

"The club is moving forward," said Jagielka. "I do not think the transfer business is finished but it is good we have got people in nice and early."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired