BBC Sport - Lee Johnson: Bristol City head coach says players will only leave on club's terms

Head coach Lee Johnson tells BBC Radio Bristol that Bristol City are in a strong financial position and will only allow players to leave on the Championship club's terms.

City rejected a joint bid of about £4m from an unnamed club, reported to be Birmingham City, for defenders Aden Flint and Joe Bryan.

