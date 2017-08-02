BBC Sport - Lee Johnson: Bristol City head coach says players will only leave on club's terms
'Players will only leave on our terms'
- From the section Football
Head coach Lee Johnson tells BBC Radio Bristol that Bristol City are in a strong financial position and will only allow players to leave on the Championship club's terms.
City rejected a joint bid of about £4m from an unnamed club, reported to be Birmingham City, for defenders Aden Flint and Joe Bryan.
