BBC Sport - Gylfi Sigurdsson: Swansea boss Paul Clement expects transfer decision 'in next few days'

Swans eye Sigurdsson decision 'in next few days'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement is hopeful the future of Gylfi Sigurdsson will be decided "in the next couple of days".

The Iceland midfielder is wanted by Everton, who have had a bid of £40m rejected, although Clement says Swansea may be open to a cash plus player deal from the Toffees "for the right player".

Sigurdsson was training with Swansea at Liberty Stadium on Wednesday but will miss Saturday's friendly with Sampdoria regardless of whether he is sold or not before then.

The 27-year-old has only played 45 minutes in pre-season so far because of the transfer speculation, with Leicester City also interested in signing him.

Top videos

Video

Swans eye Sigurdsson decision 'in next few days'

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1992-1997

Video

Watch Johnson's 200m & 400m double in 1995

Audio

Dermot Reeve: How cocaine ruined my life

Video

If doping continues, athletics will die - Bolt

Video

Watch: Neymar lights up 2014 World Cup

Video

Bears beat Northants in thrilling final over

Audio

Usain Bolt - 100 Days That Shook The World

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Pint-Sized TMS: Moeen hat-trick seals England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB relay team talk Love Island, pizza & rubber ducks

Video

Dettori's son to make pony jockey debut

  • From the section News
Video

Relive Fraser-Pryce's incredible 100m win in Moscow

Video

New Man Utd signing Matic scores thunderbolt for Chelsea

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired