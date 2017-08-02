Swansea City manager Paul Clement is hopeful the future of Gylfi Sigurdsson will be decided "in the next couple of days".

The Iceland midfielder is wanted by Everton, who have had a bid of £40m rejected, although Clement says Swansea may be open to a cash plus player deal from the Toffees "for the right player".

Sigurdsson was training with Swansea at Liberty Stadium on Wednesday but will miss Saturday's friendly with Sampdoria regardless of whether he is sold or not before then.

The 27-year-old has only played 45 minutes in pre-season so far because of the transfer speculation, with Leicester City also interested in signing him.