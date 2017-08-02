Nottingham Forest duo Matty Cash and Jamie Ward will miss start of new season

Matty Cash
Matty Cash made his Nottingham Forest debut against Burton Albion in August 2016

Nottingham Forest midfielder Matty Cash and winger Jamie Ward will miss the start of the new Championship season.

Both were injured in pre-season with 19-year-old Cash set to miss around three months while Ward, 31, could be out of action for up to six weeks.

Forest boss Mark Warburton said: "It is a blow as they worked so hard and were outstanding in pre-season.

"We look forward to welcoming them back soon - they will work hard with the medical team and that will fly by."

Cash suffered ligament damage in his ankle in the pre-season friendly with Girona, while Ward has a calf injury.

Forest begin the new Championship season at home to Millwall on Friday, 4 August (Kick-off 19:45 BST).

