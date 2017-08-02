Nottingham Forest duo Matty Cash and Jamie Ward will miss start of new season
-
- From the section Football
Nottingham Forest midfielder Matty Cash and winger Jamie Ward will miss the start of the new Championship season.
Both were injured in pre-season with 19-year-old Cash set to miss around three months while Ward, 31, could be out of action for up to six weeks.
Forest boss Mark Warburton said: "It is a blow as they worked so hard and were outstanding in pre-season.
"We look forward to welcoming them back soon - they will work hard with the medical team and that will fly by."
Cash suffered ligament damage in his ankle in the pre-season friendly with Girona, while Ward has a calf injury.
Forest begin the new Championship season at home to Millwall on Friday, 4 August (Kick-off 19:45 BST).