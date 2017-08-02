Jamie Turley: Newport defender joins Boreham Wood on season-long loan deal

Jamie Turley has played for Wycombe, Salisbury, Forest Green, Eastleigh and Newport

Boreham Wood have signed defender Jamie Turley from League Two side Newport County on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old has not played competitively since mid-September because of knee surgery, but featured in Newport's pre-season.

"Boreham Wood are an ambitious club, with an ambitious manager and it ticked a lot of boxes for me," Turley said.

"I believe that I can bring pace and power to the side and I know the league very well."

