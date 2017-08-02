Wrexham boss Dean Keates hopeful of striker signing

Ntumba Massanka, signed on loan from Burnely, is one of three new strikers at Wrexham so far

Wrexham manager Dean Keates says there is a good chance of bringing another striker in before Saturday's season-opener at home to Macclesfield Town.

Scott Boden, Ntumba Massanka and Chris Holroyd have already been recruited to add to Wrexham's options up front.

"Ideally it could happen before the weekend, but it's just a case of waiting to see what happens," Keates said.

"We've put something to his club and if it comes off, it comes off."