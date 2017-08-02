Aberdeen: Derek McInnes believes signing target Shaun Maloney is set to retire

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes had hoped to sign Shaun Maloney on a two-year contract

Derek McInnes has admitted defeat in his attempt to sign former Scotland attacker Shaun Maloney, who is set to retire following persistent injuries.

Maloney had been on the verge of signing a two-year-deal last month but his hernia trouble put that on hold.

Now the former Celtic player is ready to concentrate on coaching the Hoops' under-20 side.

"Shaun has indicated he may look at other options, and that will probably mean not playing again," McInnes said.

"I'm reluctant to speak too much about it, but we have had indications based on what Shaun feels his physical situation is at the minute that he would probably retire.

"We were well aware of that and it's not a huge surprise to us.

Gary Mackay-Steven is one of the attacking players Aberdeen have signed this summer

"We've got good attacking options and whether we add before the window closes will be determined on performance, results and availability of certain players.

"I would not rule out bringing in another player but that's not to say we definitely will either."

McInnes may well add to his squad if they overcome Apollon Limassol to progress to the Europa League play-off round.

They take a 2-1 lead into the second leg in the AEK Arena and will have over 700 travelling supporters in the 7,400 sell-out crowd.

McInnes is determined to make it fourth time lucky by progressing beyond the third qualifying round for the first time after some narrow misses in the past.

'We will be confident we can qualify'

"I don't want us to be an unlucky story," McInnes said. "We missed a penalty early in the first half in Maribor which was the defining moment last season.

"Then we got Jayden Stockley sent off, which for me was very harsh.

"Our performances were very good, but it counts for nothing in domestic cups or European football if you are knocked out.

"We just want to find a way to stay in the tournament and hopefully we can do that in what will be a tough match against a good team.

"That's something we have to deal with but we will be confident that we can qualify by showing that we are better.

"We view this like a semi-final and we want to get to the final to give ourselves a chance of taking part in the play-off round."

Leading scorer Adam Rooney was left behind in Scotland to continue his rehabilitation from a thigh injury and faces a race to be fit for the Premiership and League Cup double header against Hamilton Accies on Sunday and Wednesday.