Robbin Ruiter: Sunderland sign Dutch goalkeeper on a two-year deal

Robbin Ruiter started for Sunderland in pre-season games against Bradford and Scunthorpe

Sunderland have signed goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter on a two-year deal following a trial spell.

Ruiter, 30, joined up with the Black Cats following his departure from FC Utrecht at the end of last season and featured in the pre-season campaign.

The Amsterdam-born custodian has made 234 career appearances in all competitions for Volendam and Utrecht.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson says Ruiter is not expected to feature in Friday's season opener against Derby.

