Kyle Knoyle: Swindon Town sign former West Ham United defender

Kyle Knoyle
Knoyle made his West Ham United debut against FC Astra Giurgiu in the Europa League in August 2015

League Two club Swindon Town have signed ex-West Ham United defender Kyle Knoyle on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old signed a professional contract with the Hammers in 2015 but was released in the summer.

The right-back is manager David Flitcroft's 10th signing since taking charge at the County Ground.

"I'm delighted to have got my future sorted and Swindon is a great place for my development," Knoyle told the club website.

