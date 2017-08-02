BBC Sport - Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani expects top-six finish in the Championship
Radrizzani expects Leeds to finish in top six
- From the section Football
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan a top-six finish is "the minimum" for the team this season.
READ MORE: Radrizzani expects top-six finish in the Championship
