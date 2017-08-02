BBC Sport - Neymar lights up 2014 World Cup for Brazil

Watch: Neymar lights up 2014 World Cup

Watch all four goals scored by Barcelona's Neymar at the 2014 World Cup, with the Brazilian forward set to sign for PSG in a world record 222m euro (£198m) deal.

READ MORE: PSG must pay £198m 'in full' to sign Neymar

