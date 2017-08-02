Liam Moore: Reading defender signs new four-year deal
Reading defender Liam Moore has signed a new four-year contract to stay with the Championship side until the end of the 2020-21 season.
Moore joined the Royals from Leicester for an undisclosed fee in June 2016 and made 47 appearances last season.
The 24-year-old had three years left on his previous deal.
"Anyone who saw him play last season would have seen how much of a driving force he was in our team," manager Jaap Stam told the club website.