BBC Sport - England captain Steph Houghton: Bardsley injury is a 'massive blow'
Bardsley injury 'massive blow' for England - captain Houghton
- From the section Football
England captain Steph Houghton says the injury to goalkeeper Karen Bardsley is a "massive blow" to the team ahead of their Euro 2017 semi-final against the Netherlands.
READ MORE: England's Karen Bardsley broke leg in Steph Houghton collision
