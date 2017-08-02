MFK Ruzomberok v Everton

Wayne Rooney played the full 90 minutes in the first leg at Goodison Park

Jordan Pickford will make his Everton debut while Wayne Rooney is available in their Europa League qualifying second leg against Ruzomberok.

Goalkeeper Pickford, 23, moved for £30m from Sunderland this summer.

Fellow summer signing Rooney, 31, had a groin problem but manager Ronald Koeman confirmed the striker is fit to play.

Leighton Baines' goal in the first leg has given Everton a slender 1-0 lead in the third qualifying tie against the side from Slovakia.

"We always try to play offensive football, we don't come here to defend the result, it's not the way I like and it's not the best way to win the game," said Koeman.

"Maybe Ruzomberok need to attack more but they did a good job and it is the second leg of this round so we will see."

Speaking about the selection of Pickford, who was on the bench in the first leg, Koeman said: "We know we need to make decisions on the team and it is not only about the goalkeeper.

"It's still the pre-season but we can't call it pre-season because we're playing in an important game."