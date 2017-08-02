Motherwell: Former Man City defender Ellis Plummer signs one-year deal

Ellis Plummer
Ellis Plummer played a handful of games for St Mirren while on loan in 2014

Motherwell have signed former Manchester City defender Ellis Plummer on a season-long contract.

The 22-year-old, who had a spell on loan at St Mirren in 2014, was released this summer after 11 years at City.

"He is a boy with a massive point to prove," Well boss Steve Robinson told the club website.

"There were high hopes for him when he was younger but he has had injury problems, so we hope to give him a platform to get back to where he was."

Plummer can play a number of positions in defence and has also featured as a holding midfielder.

"I'm delighted," he said. "I was desperate for a new challenge and I think this is the perfect place for me.

"I had a taste of Scottish football from my time at St Mirren and I really enjoyed it. It's very competitive but I think that suits me."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired